LSU Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Colorado Transfer Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton will hit the road to Baton Rouge on Sunday to begin an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal market and is coming off of visits to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes this week.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder arrived in Boulder as a true freshman in 2024 with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately tossing him in the mix where he started all 13 games in year one - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to get a crack at the No. 1 available prospect in the Transfer Portal - and the No. 4 overall player in the market across this year's cycle.

News: #LSU will host the No. 1 available player in the Transfer Portal tomorrow: Jordan Seaton.



The Colorado transfer is the No. 4 overall player in the market + the top-ranked offensive lineman.



Seaton has taken back-to-back visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes with LSU now landing the third visit of his process.

According to multiple reports, Seaton could command top dollar in the market with a $3.5 million asking price at his next destination as one of the top players in this year's cycle.

LSU has earned multiple commitments at the offensive line slot as Kiffin and Co. retool the trenches after losing eight players to the portal.

Offensive Line Additions (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Now, LSU will get a crack at the No. 1 offensive lineman in the portal with Seaton locking in a visit to LSU on Sunday.

