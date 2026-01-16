LSU Football Labeled Potential Destination For No. 1 Available Transfer Jordan Seaton

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with priority targets emerging as the coaching staff looks to put the final touches on this year's haul.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on stacking talent through the free agent market with the program's shot-caller even taking to social media as he counted down the days until the window opened on Jan. 2.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

LSU has added commitments from over 30 players via the Transfer Portal market headlined by the No. 1 overall player, Sam Leavitt, after the Arizona State quarterback revealed his pledge to the program over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers.

But Kiffin and Co. continue actively searching for more talent in the free agent pool - including Colorado Buffaloes star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton after he officially entered the portal this week.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 available offensive lineman in the free agent market with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others, linked to the elite transfer.

Once Seaton arrived in Boulder, Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately threw the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the fire where he started all 13 games as a true freshman - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

The coveted prospect was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that LSU has been in contact with Seaton's camp as the two sides work towards scheduling a visit as the program attempts to get him in.

LSU has multiple competitors battling for Seaton with the Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Tech Red Raiders in the race, but the first step before any contract language is discussed is getting Seaton down to Baton Rouge for a visit.

It's no secret Seaton will command top dollar in the Transfer Portal after checking in as a top-five overall player, but Kiffin and Co. are pushing to get the talented Colorado transfer down to campus for a visit.

