LSU Football Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Ole Miss, Ohio State WR Target

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers prioritizing the Bayou State star.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in America, has seen his status catapult after back-to-back stellar seasons as a versatile weapon on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Calais thrives with the ball in his hands after shining as both a running back and wideout, but he also impacts the game as a return specialist where he averaged more than 32 yards per return on the season.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Louisiana native's junior campaign once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU has built a strong relationship Calais, but with former Tigers wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton heading to Ohio State, it gives the Buckeyes an opportunity to contend.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, recruiting guru Frank Wilson departed LSU this offseason for Pete Golding's staff in Oxford where the program is also pushing for Calais.

But Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are intensifying their pursuit for Calais with Kiffin making his way to Cecilia (La.) on Wednesday for a visit with his coaching staff, he revealed via social media.

The Bayou Bengals are also expected to host the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

LSU has brought in Calais on multiple occasions with this weekend's visit set to present another golden opportunity to roll out the red carpet.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais' Instagram.

The versatile receiver has a unique combination of size, speed and athleticism that has seen his ranking skyrocket heading into a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will look to fend off multiple heavy-hitters with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, entering the mix, but the relationship continues getting stronger.

