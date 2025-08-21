Class of 2027 four-star safety who calls Michigan his 'dream school' has Wolverines toward top of recruitment
Class of 2027 Chatsworth (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker has a slew of big visits coming up this fall, and his top schools are beginning to come into focus.
Baker, who made his debut visit to Ann Arbor back in April, plans on getting to Michigan's campus again on Oct. 4 to see the team play Wisconsin as the Wolverines are a school the 6-foot1, 190-pounder is eyeing, according to a report from Rivals' Adam Gorney.
"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker told Gorney. "Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”
Baker mentions Michigan as his dream school because he grew up rooting for the Maize and Blue, he told Rivals. He also told Gorney that Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M are other schools toward the top of this list as things stand. He is set to visit all of the aforementioned schools in the fall, along with a few others as well.
Out of his top schools, Baker told Rivals Oregon has been the one recruiting him most aggressively.
"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood), I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”
After Baker takes his scheduled visits, the picture on his recruitment should become more clear as we'll see whether the Wolverines continue to make a push against the other top schools in the running to land him.
Baker ranks as the 33rd-best safety in the class of 2027 and is the 36-ranked prospect in the state of California, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.