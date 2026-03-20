LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies Target

Oak Ridge (Tenn.) four-star tight end Malik Howard has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff in Baton Rouge intensifies its push for the dynamic offensive weapon.

Howard checks in as the No. 8 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools entering the race for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others, across his prep career.

Howard is coming off of a 2025 season where he hauled in 53 catches for 778 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns for his high school squad.

Now, he's set to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat - now locking in an official visit with the fast-rising tight end.

Courtesy of Malik Howard via X.

Howard will make his way down to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 19-21 on a multi-day stay where he will be alongside a myriad of priority LSU targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

"Modern F-TE projection with the hands, fluidity and post-catch urgency to be a featured target in any passing attack. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 225 pounds the summer before junior year. More notably, came in with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan," 247Sports wrote of Howard's game.

"Sticky hands and superb body control lead to acrobatic grabs in traffic as he can float with his timing and make mid-flight adjustments. Competitive once the prize is secured as he’s quick to turn and get up field. Not a burner per se, but can attack cushion with his burst and sink the hips to break off defenders at the top of routes.

"Added mass would help with in-line responsibilities, but is a willing blocker that can break the door down when asked to pull and lead. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that can be positioned around the formation in search of matchups."

Kiffin and LSU tight ends coach Joe Cox are battling for America's top prospects this offseason with a pivotal stretch ahead as unofficial and official visit season nears.

Now, the Bayou Bengals have locked in an official visit with one of the nation's top tight ends with Howard set to make his way down this summer on a multi-day stay.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: