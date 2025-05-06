LSU Football Emerging as Contender for Sought-After Florida Offensive Lineman
Clearwater (Fla.) four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder out of the Sunshine State has emerged as a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with a myriad of schools dishing out offers his way.
Now, Roseborough is down to five schools: LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Florida.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will battle it out against a quartet of powerhouse programs on the recruiting trail as they look to contend for the talented offensive lineman.
In an interview with On3 Sports, Roseborough broke down his final schools and his thoughts on each program:
LSU: “What sticks out to me mainly about LSU is the culture and how they develop up front.”
Texas, Texas A&M: “With Texas and Texas A&M, I just love the state of Texas. I have a great relationship with the whole offensive line staff at Texas A&M. They have been on me for a while.
"I like them and I love the environment out there on game day. Texas just had a different feel when I stepped on campus. I like that and how coach Flood believes in developing guys. He is a good coach and that is important to me.”
Florida: “I know the whole coaching staff at Florida. I really like how coach Decosta came from the NFL. No better person can teach you than someone who has coached at that level. That experience is big.”
Ohio State: “Ohio State is National Champions, so that speaks for itself. They develop offensive linemen too. I was being recruited by coach Frye and coach Bowen has come right in and kept the same pace.
"We are building a great relationship and I have been talking with Coach Johnson, too.”
LSU currently has a pair of offensive line commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Pair of Current LSU Offensive Line Commits [2026]:
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
