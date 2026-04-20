LSU Football Emerging As Legit Contender For Florida Gators, USC Trojans Target

McDonough (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit from the staff.

Jackson has cruised up the recruiting rankings to the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore eyeing his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of the Peach State has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

"The Florida Gators hosted Brown for the first time earlier this month. He’s ranked No. 49 overall in the updated Rivals300 and is now listed as an interior lineman. Texas A&M is thought to be the team in front, but Oregon, Tennessee, and Florida are others pressing," Rivals wrote of Jackson.

But the LSU Tigers are slowing building momentum behind the scenes here for the Top-100 prospect in America after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.

Jackson checked in with the program for an official visit this past weekend where he was accompanied by a pair of five-star recruits - with LSU knocking it out of the park.

LSU Tigers offensive line coach Eric Wolford and Co. rolled out the red carpet with Jackson feeling the love with Rivals now revealing the program in Baton Rouge has emerged as a contender here.

A source familiar with Jackson's recruitment reiterated to LSU Tigers On SI that Jackson felt the love from the staff as LSU looks to position itself in this one.

LSU continues navigating a pivotal offseason in The Boot with a massive recruiting weekend now in the rearview mirror with the coaching staff looking to capitalize after having multiple blue-chippers in town.

"The whole town was amazing in recruiting to help bring all these kids in and the hospitality that they showed them. Hotels, restaurants, on campus, it was unbelievable and they could feel it," Kiffin said this offseason after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

"There were all kinds of meetings at the end of the official visits, when you talk through 'Okay, what did you think about your experience? Parents, the players, they said it was amazing, the LSU experience and the Baton Rouge experience.

"How they felt coming here to visit was a huge part. I know a lot gets played about NIL," Kiffin added. "A ton of them talking about a huge part of why they came here is the way that they felt on their trip here.

More LSU News:

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