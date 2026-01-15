LSU Football Emerges As Potential Landing Spot For Elite Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane remains a coveted defensive back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of programs entering his recruitment after hitting the free agent market.

Delane checks in as a Top-10 safety in the portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the elite prospect after entering the market after one season with Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder signed with Ohio State out of high school as the No. 8 ranked safety in the 2025 Recruiting Class where he ultimately redshirted across his lone season with the program after appearing in less than a handful of games.

Now, the younger brother of former LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane, a projected first-round 2026 NFL Draft selection, is a free agent with schools in pursuit.

That includes Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with LSU currently hosting Delane on a visit to Baton Rouge, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

There's buzz brewing behind the scenes of LSU's chances for the Top-10 safety in the Transfer Portal as he navigates his visit in the Bayou State.

LSU has dominated the free agent to this mark with the No. 1 class in America and 30 signees to this point. Can Kiffin and Co. land the elite defensive back as the cherry on top?

Stay tuned. LSU is pushing the right buttons for Delane as he takes in Baton Rouge.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

