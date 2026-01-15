LSU Football Emerging As Potential Landing Spot For Pair Of Priority Transfer Targets

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are in search of reinforcements along the offensive line this offseason with a pair of priority targets emerging as the Transfer Portal haul takes shape.

After signing Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the free agent market, along with addressing multiple positions of need, there is a primary focus on retooling the offensive line to round out the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in America.

Kiffin and Co. have signed four newcomers via the portal to this point, but there remains work to be done in the trenches with two targets to keep tabs on, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

Pair of Offensive Line Targets Emerging:

No. 1: OL Devin Harper - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper has revealed intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will depart Oxford after one season with the program.

The Louisiana native signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers at the time.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) product emerged as one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin and Co. are prioritizing Harper and LSU will likely emerge as the team to beat in his Transfer Portal process as his recruitment picks up.

No. 2: OL Sean Thompkins - Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins revealed a commitment to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels this month, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin and the LSU Tigers from pursuing.

Thompkins verbally committed to the ACC program after a stint with Baylor, but is yet to sign paperwork with the Tar Heels - leaving the door open for the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he appeared in 10 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Bears - logging 460 snaps as an offensive tackle.

It's no secret the LSU Tigers are in need of more bodies in the trenches, and with the talented Big 12 offensive lineman on the board still after not signing with North Carolina just yet, LSU is in pursuit.

Thompkins will take a visit to LSU on Wednesday with the Bayou Bengals looking to make a strong impression, LSU Tigers On SI has learned.

