LSU Football Emerging As Threat To Land No. 1 Quarterback in Transfer Portal Market

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be swinging for the fences in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program eyeing a franchise quarterback for the 2026 season.

The market is set to be filled with talented signal-callers from Sam Leavitt to DJ Lagway to Dylan Raiola, but which direction will Kiffin and Co. go in?

It's clear the program has the financial backing to land a prominent name after Kiffin revealed a critical component in his decision-making process was the alignment monetarily the program has.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, with the program preparing to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash, LSU is picking up steam for the No. 1 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports.

Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby sits as the top-ranked signal-caller in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers reportedly heating up in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal on Friday where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech has emerged as the program that has generated the most buzz, but recent reports indicate that the LSU Tigers are picking up steam.

LSU has also been tied to Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt as a potential option in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers eyeing a franchise signal-caller.

Is a two-team battle emerging for Sorsby? Is LSU placing the Cincinnati transfer above Leavitt on the board? Time will tell, but the Tigers are certainly gaining traction according to multiple reports.

