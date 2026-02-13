LSU Football Emerging as Top Landing Spot for Prized Ole Miss Rebels WR Target

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Ray'Quan Williams has narrowed his focus to 11 schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the coveted Bayou State pass-catcher.

Williams checks in as the No. 4 rated wideout in Louisiana as he continues a meteoric rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-100 pass-catcher.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

For Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge has prioritized Williams as a critical target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle alongside teammate Miguel Whitley, a Top-10 wideout in America.

The coveted tandem has piqued Kiffin's interest with LSU's shot-caller recently checking in with the duo last month for an in-person visit.

Now, as Williams trims his list, the LSU Tigers are firmly in the race alongside Arkansas, Texas, Miami, Florida, Texas, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Florida State as the finalists.

Kiffin and Co. will continue a strong pursuit of the lethal duo with Whitley also at the top of the list in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The meteoric rise has boosted Whitley's status to Top-10 pass-catcher in America where he recently revealed his final five schools: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Houston.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram,

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Now, LSU is aggressively pursuing the in-state tandem with a pivotal offseason ramping up in their recruitment.

