LSU Football Makes Major Move For Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Target

Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. has locked in an official visit schedule for this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers landing a multi-day stay of their own.

Walden checks in as the No. 2 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging after a busy spring of checking in with programs that are piquing his interest.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder out of Tennessee has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his time at the high school level.

Now, there are schools to watch for the prospect evaluators are salivating over amid a meteoric rise this offseason.

"Talented perimeter playmaker that has opinions split on where the ceiling is highest: wide receiver or defensive back. Checks box after box with his long frame, track speed, NFL bloodlines and monster three-phase production. Pairs impressive instincts with excellent short-area quickness and high-end ball skills ... on both sides of the ball," 247Sports wrote.

"Tightly-wound and ready to pounce as a defender, which leads to plays in coverage (totaled 24 pass breakups across sophomore and junior seasons). Can get vertical and run underneath deep shots on offense, but also turn short passes into chunk plays with his vision, agility and acceleration. Must improve play strength and physicality in the coming years to reach full potential, but has a chance to be an impact player on either side of the ball for a College Football Playoff contender."

Courtesy of Tae Walden Jr. via X.

The LSU Tigers will host Walden Jr. during the weekend of June 5-7 with Kiffin and Co. preparing to roll out the red carpet for the Tennessee native, according to 247Sports.

It'll be his second visit to Baton Rouge this offseason after taking an unofficial trip to campus for a Spring Camp practice on April 7.

The Official Visit Schedule:

- Clemson Tigers: May 29-31

- LSU Tigers: June 5-7

- Georgia Bulldogs: June 12-14

- Oregon Ducks: June 19-21

- Tennessee Volunteers: TBD

- Ole Miss Rebels: TBD

Walden emerged as a national recruit after a big-time sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense - while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.

Now, Kiffin and Co. remain alive in the Walden sweepstakes with the talented two-way prospect set to be back in Baton Rouge in June.

More LSU News:

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Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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