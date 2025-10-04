LSU Football Enters Race for Texas A&M Aggies, SMU Mustangs Wide Receiver Target
Carthage (Tex.) three-star wide receiver JD Edwards continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race.
The Top-20 recruit in the Lone Star State has earned offers from the Texas A&M Aggies and SMU Mustangs as his process takes shape across his sophomore campaign.
Now, add the LSU Tigers to the offer sheet with Brian Kelly and Co. making the call this week for the fast-rising prospect.
Edwards, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound speedster, is the younger brother of four-star running back target KJ Edwards with the LSU Tigers heavily pursuing the top-five back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
[KJ] Edwards, the No. 3 rated running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies over the summer with Mike Elko and Co. ultimately earning the verbal pledge over a myriad of schools.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer where the Aggies got over the hump to secure the commitment.
Despite a pledge to the Aggies, the LSU Tigers continue chipping away at the talented top-five running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he's taken multiple trips to Baton Rouge this year.
Edwards was back in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for the program's SEC opener against the Florida Gators to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium.
It's no secret why the LSU Tigers are pushing to flip the Texas A&M commit where the prized running back is coming off of a dominant junior season.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
Now, an offer is in for the younger Edwards after Kelly and Co. pulled the trigger on a scholarship this week.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.