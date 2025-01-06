LSU Football Expected to Host Coveted SEC Tight End Transfer for a Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have retooled the tight end room in Baton Rouge this offseason with a pair of newcomers set to make their way to town.
With the departures of Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal), the program has hit the recruiting trail with force.
LSU signed JD LaFleur, the top-ranked tight in in Louisiana, along with Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp in December.
Sharp is coming off of a year after leading the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) in 2024.
Look for the SEC transfer to come in and be a versatile piece for the LSU offense in both the receiving and blocking game. Brian Kelly raved about his physicality in the run-game. It'll be how he's used most in 2025.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said in December.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well."
Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur will join returning piece Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next season, but the program is looking for an additional body.
Now, the LSU staff has found its next target: Texas A&M transfer Donovan Green.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder totaled 22 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns across three seasons in College Station.
Green appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Aggies with his production coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 that sidelined him for most of the season. He totaled 41 snaps in 2024.
The Tigers are hoping Green can return to his true freshman form after injury in 2023 and a down year in 2024.
The Texas A&M transfer will arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin a multi-day stay, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Green will not be the only coveted transfer set to be in town this week for visits to campus.
Pair of Defensive Backs Set Visits to LSU:
Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that will have a slew of schools in his ear. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
As just a redshirt-freshman in 2024, he shined for the Wolfpack. He will have multiple years of eligibility at his next stop.
LSU will bring him in for a visit where he is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Cooley will be a hot commodity in the portal market. He's set to visit Ole Miss and Kentucky as well this upcoming week as he navigates his portal process.
Keionte Scott: Auburn
LSU is set to host a transfer defensive back with SEC experience: Keionte Scott.
The Auburn transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
LSU could use the Swiss Army Knife in multiple ways, but it will be a battle for his services. Scott has wrapped up a visit with the USC Trojans and is currently on a visit with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
He will head to LSU on Monday for his visit with the Tigers, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
