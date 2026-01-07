LSU Football Expected To Target Elite Washington QB Demond Williams Amid Portal Buzz

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons with the Huskies, according to multiple reports on Tuesday night.

The coveted signal-caller is set to hit the free agent market with a do-not-contact tag where Williams will control his process in the portal after making his intentions clear.

For Williams, the sophomore quarterback inked a new deal with the Washington Huskies five days ago where he was set to return for the 2026 season, but has since reversed course with desires of hitting the Transfer Portal.

He appeared in 26 games across two seasons with the Washington program - starting two as a true freshman in 2024 and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore.

Across his first season with the Huskies, Williams completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then, Williams had his "money year" as a true sophomore in 2025 after taking that next step.

The dual-threat became the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Williams also tacked on 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground during his sophomore season where his legs became a true weapon of his - lighting up the stat sheet across his first season as the full starter.

Now, all eyes are on the Washington signal-caller where the LSU Tigers have immediately become the team to watch as his Transfer Portal process intensifies:

LSU currently has zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but are hosting Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on a visit as he wraps up his trip on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils signal-caller arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday and has spent a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals.

But with Williams now in the Transfer Portal, all focus now shifts towards the talented sophomore where he immediately becomes one of the top available players in the market.

