LSU Football Extends Offer to Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes Safety Target
Charlotte (N.C.) four-star safety Davion Jones has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs on his radar.
Jones, a Top-10 prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an offer sheet with the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, in the race.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is gearing up for a big-time junior campaign on the East Coast with schools continuing to pursue the Top-150 prospect in America.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program making the call on Thursday to extend an offer to the prized defensive back.
Jones saw his double-digit scholarship list grow once again with the Bayou Bengals entering the race after dishing out a scholarship.
What makes Jones such a highly-touted defensive back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle?
247Sports' Andrew Irvins weighed in:
"-Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath.
-Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore.
-Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.
-Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself.
-Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).
-Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality.
-Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision."
LSU remains on the prowl for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers set to host a coveted defensive back to campus this weekend.
Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to evalaute the program on an unofficial visit, according to TigerBait.com.
Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has blossomed into a sought-after prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class with multiple programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder flaunts an offer list with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, extending scholarships.
But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.
There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.
Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback.
The elite defensive back is now set to suit up for the LSU Tigers in 2025 as he gears up for his freshman campaign.
Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).
In August, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this fall.
The Tigers are beginning to turn up the heat in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on locking down Louisiana in the rising-junior class.
