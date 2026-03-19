LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Top Contenders for Nation's No. 6 RB

Gainesville (Ga.) four-star running back Nigel Newkirk has narrowed his focus to six schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers making the cut for the fast-rising Peach State standout.

Newkirk checks in as the No. 6 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his time on the prep scene after a dominant junior campaign.

Across 14 games, Newkirk rushed 184 times for 1,496 yards (8.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns where schools from coast-to-coast entered the race for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder out of Georgia has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.

But contenders are emerging for the dynamic offensive weapon with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing Newkirk.

The LSU Tigers now sit alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Miami Hurricanes as finalists for Newkirk's services after revealing a Top-6 on Wednesday evening.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Nigel Newkirk is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 195 RB from Gainesville, GA is ranked as the No. 6 RB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/EIPNdNv1xD pic.twitter.com/1cGY6BTCLf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 18, 2026

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide remain a team to watch with Newkirk locking in an official visit for the weekend of May 29, according to Rivals.

“Bama’s tradition speaks for itself. The standard there is different,” he told Rivals back in November. “It’s all about competition, winning, and development.

"They’ve put so many guys in the league, and when you visit, you can feel that professional atmosphere.”

“Alabama shows me love,” Newkirk reiterated to Rivals last week. “I like the fact that every time they have a conversation with me, it’s never about football. That tells me a lot.”

Newkirk revealed last November that he was down to five schools - a list that included the Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Georgia Bulldogs - but both Ohio State and LSU have put a foot on the gas in recent months to get themselves in the mix.

Now, LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith is intensifying his pursuit for the Peach State standout with the Bayou Bengals now sitting as finalists for the No. 6 rated running back in America.

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