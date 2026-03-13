LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Gophers Contenders for Elite Prospect

Kalamazoo (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey has locked in five official visits for this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to receive one of their own in June.

Lipsey checks in as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycles with contenders emerging this offseason after reeling in a myriad of new offers as of late.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder out of Michigan has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Gophers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

But contenders are quickly emerging amid a significant offseason in Lipsey's recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers building momentum on their end.

Now, an official visit has been locked in with Lipsey set to make his way down to Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Lipsey has also locked in official visits with the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Gophers, and Wisconsin Badgers as the Top-100 prospect prepares to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment.

The Official Visit Schedule:

- UCLA Bruins: May 15-17

- Wisconsin Badgers: May 29-31

- Michigan Wolverines: June 5-7

- Minnesota Gophers: June 12-14

- LSU Tigers: June 19-21

LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford has circled Lipset as a priority target for the LSU Tigers with the program now in line to host the fast-rising prospect on his final official visit.

The Michigan product has soared in recent recruiting rankings where he currently sits as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while climbing to a Top-100 prospect with a pivotal stretch inching closer.

For Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, the next three months will present a significant recruiting opportunity with spring and summer visits being locked in with multiple priority targets - including players committed to other schools.

Now, Lipsey has locked in his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers set to battle Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, and Wisconsin for the talented offensive lineman amid a pivotal offseason stretch in his process.

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