Lane Kiffin's Pursuit of Louisiana's Top Talent on Display Amid LSU Football's Push

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with a primary focus on Louisiana's top talent in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, Kiffin and the coaching staff in Baton Rouge have quickly taken strides in the right direction in next year's cycle.

Across the final week of January, Kiffin took time to check-in with high schools across the Bayou State as he continues developing relationships with each program.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids.

"We had a long meeting this week about that and about finding the guys that are just on these lists that people put out with all the stars. I know over time that there's always been great players here that aren't highly recruited.

"And a lot of that's because they're really good players, but it's because of their makeup and how they're coached. The way they want to work and they just want to get better and they just want to go work out as long as they can in there. So it's been awesome being around."

Three Names to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: Easton Royal - No. 1 WR in America

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal stole headlines last November after revealing a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall after a heavy pursuit.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, across the last few months.

But it's Sarkisian and Co. that hold the verbal commitment from Louisiana's No. 1 prospect.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and he once again took America by storm after another year where he stuffed the stat sheet - earning a myriad of honors in the Bayou State.

No. 2: Jayden Miles - No. 1 RB in Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with the LSU Tigers last weekend for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program emerges as a serious threat in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

No. 3: Ahmad Hudson - No. 1 TE in America

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix with a myriad of programs dishing out offers to the dual-sport star.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron in 2024, but his production on the hardwood caught college coaches attention as well.

Hudson was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Since his stellar sophomore season in 2024, Hudson's recruitment has blossomed where he leveled up his game once again in 2025 as a junior.

Hudson has his choice of where he wants to play his college ball with offers from the likes of LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, and USC, among several others, on the double-digit list of schools pursuing.

