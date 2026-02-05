LSU Football Predicted to Beat Out Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers for Coveted RB

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles checked in with the LSU Tigers last weekend for a quick visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Miles, the No. 1 rated running back in Louisiana, remains a priority target for the LSU Tigers as the hometown program emerges as a serious threat in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.

But the Bayou Bengals have emerged as the group to watch amid Kiffin's strong pursuit.

Miles attends Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High right down the road from LSU's campus where it's provided the program an upper-hand in their pursuit

The No. 1 running back in Louisiana has stacked multiple unofficial visits over the years as the purple and gold emerge as the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Rivals Sam Spiegelman logging his pick for the LSU Tigers to ultimately win out for Miles' commitment.

LSU brought in Miles this past weekend for a one-day stay where he was accompanied multiple critical targets from Louisiana - namely New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley and Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais.

In an interview with 247Sports this week, Miles reiterated the strong relationships being formed with the new staff in Baton Rouge.

LSU didn’t sign a freshman RB in this 2026 class.



But Baton Rouge prospect Jayden Miles is very much in play for 2027.



“My visit went great. I was able to meet all the new staff and become more familiar with everybody.”#LSUhttps://t.co/stScLgS8Ey pic.twitter.com/GinbAvMCDp — Glen West (@glenwest21) February 3, 2026

LSU continues turning up the heat for the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of Louisiana recruits beginning to trend to Baton Rouge - along with Miles.

The Bayou Bengals will continue battling for Miles, a Top-10 running back in the 2027 cycle, but it's set to be a fight until the end with a slew of programs upping the ante for the Bayou State star.

Now, all eyes are on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with LSU looking to make a statement in Kiffin's first true class.

