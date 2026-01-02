LSU Football Eyes Prized ACC Transfer Wide Receiver, Lane Kiffn Set to Host for Visit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are lining up a visit with North Carolina State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, according to On3 Sports.

Anderson, one of the top wideouts in the ACC across the 2025 season, hauled in 39 catches for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns this past year.

Across two seasons with ther Wolfpack, Anderson caught 53 passes for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns with his breakout campaign coming in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder was rated as the No. 2 overall player (No. 1 WR) in North Carolina and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation (No. 51 prospect) in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, after two seasons at North Carolina State, the former Top-100 prospect is set to be a sought-after wide receiver on the Transfer Portal market.

News: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers are eyeing multiple wide receivers via the Transfer Portal.



NC State wideout Terrell Anderson has emerged as a priority with a visit being lined up, @On3sports reports.



Anderson logged 39 catches for 629 yards and 5 TDs in 2025. pic.twitter.com/RjkUZLLftC — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 2, 2026

LSU is lining up a visit with Anderson and the program keeps a foot on the gas for wide receivers in the portal with only four returning pass-catchers from the 2025 roster - including a pair of true freshmen.

Elite Target to Monitor: WR Nick Marsh [Michigan State]

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering last month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

Through 23 career games, he has caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

"There's more buzz around LSU and Notre Dame"@SWiltfong_ intel on transfer WR Nick Marsh 👀



MORE: https://t.co/3CmhhbMnTu pic.twitter.com/7SW2fT5dlL — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 2, 2026

Now, after two seasons with Michigan State, he's off to the NCAA Transfer Portal with schools from coast-to-coast preparing to get involved in his process - including the LSU Tigers.

LSU remains active in the Transfer Portal market with targets emerging as Lane Kiffin and Co. work towards reconstructing the roster for the 2026 season.

