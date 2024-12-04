LSU Football Flips No. 2 IOL in America, Former Florida State Commit Solomon Thomas
Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas has flipped his commitment to the LSU Tigers and has signed with the program, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Thomas, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his Florida State pledge on National Signing Day and has made the decision to put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals.
It's a massive National Signing Day victory for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program rebuilding the trenches in a major way this offseason.
With Thomas in the mix, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of the Sunshine State gives position coach Brad Davis another win on the recruiting trail.
Thomas had remained loyal to his Florida State commitment for roughly a year, but with the recent coaching staff changes in Tallahassee, the blue-chipper elected to take his talents elsewhere.
LSU got Thomas down to Baton Rouge for a visit two weekends ago where the Florida native was in town for the Tigers' Week 13 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
He had the opportunity to soak in the scenes of Death Valley, spend one-on-one time with position coach Brad Davis and check-in with former players that were on the sidelines pregame.
Now, after mulling over his decision with his camp, Thomas has signed with the LSU Tigers over both Florida State and Florida.
Billy Napier and the in-state Gators program made a significant push down the stretch as well with Kelly and Co. ultimately coming out on top for his services.
Thomas is the fourth offensive line signee for the Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Class where he will join a trio of standouts:
- Carius Curne: No. 1 IOL in Arkansas
- Tyler Miler: No. 1 OL in Mississippi
- Brett Bordelon: No. 2 OL in Louisiana
It's a tremendous haul for LSU with Thomas remaining a headliner alongside Curne as a pair of prospects that will look to make an immediate impact once in Baton Rouge.
What does Thomas bring the LSU Tigers? On3 provided the Scouting Report:
“Big-bodied, physical offensive lineman with versatility and one of the higher floors in what is a loaded cycle at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 315 pounds prior to his senior season. Touts elite length with 35.75-inch arms. Has a barrel-chested build with solid weight distribution. Lines up at tackle for his high school but likely has the highest upside as a guard long-term. Very stout at the point of attack. Plays with a strong base and has pop in his hands on contact.
“Detonates defensive linemen and linebackers with his punch. Plays with a physical edge and works to finish blocks. Has good technical ability in pass protection. Held up well in a 1-on-1 matchup against 2024 five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray as a junior. A solid, not overwhelming athlete. Can continue to improve his lateral agility and reactive quickness. Has the skill level to potentially get on the field early in his college career given his strength and battle tested resume.”
What's LSU getting in Curne and Miller?
Meet the Signees: Carius Curne and Tyler Miller
Carius Curne: Interior Offensive Line
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
Tyler Miller: Offensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have signed the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi with Tyler Miller putting pen to paper on Wednesday.
Miller, a coveted four-star prospect, chose the Tigers over Ole Miss down the stretch with Lane Kiffin's Rebels putting a full-court press in crunch time.
Despite Kiffin's efforts, Miller's ties to LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis and the staff in Baton Rouge ultimately won come the Early Signing Period.
The buzz between and Ole Miss and Miller was real, but once the now LSU signee made his way to campus on Saturday for the Tigers' season finale against Oklahoma, the final questions were answered.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Laurel (Miss.) has officially signed with the Bayou Bengals with the program making a splash in the trenches this offseason.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.