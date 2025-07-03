LSU Football, Florida and Ohio State Emerging as Contenders for No. 1 Quarterback
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven is navigating a critical stretch in his recruitment process with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become one of the hottest names on the market as he works through the offseason in Baton Rouge.
He's earned offers from virtually every program in America headlined by the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.
It's no secret why the powerhouse programs on the college football scene are intensifying their pursuit for the elite-level signal-caller.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dynamic ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Now, he's beginning to evaluate the contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes emerging as teams to know, according to Rivals.
LSU has become a team to monitor in Haven's process with the talented prospect residing right down the road from campus in Baton Rouge.
But the Florida Gators have become a team that's standing out to Haven during his recruitment process with multiple trips to Gainesville in the rearview mirror.
Rivals' Adam Gorney recently logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out, but it remains early in his process as Haven evaluates the contenders.
Gorney's Take: "He’s from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. He’s grown very close with the LSU staff. Perhaps if offensive coordinator Joe Sloan takes a head coaching job or something totally unforeseen happens, Haven could end up elsewhere. But it would be a shock at this point.
"LSU lost five-star Baton Rouge native Blaine Bradford to Ohio State this recruiting cycle. Five-star Baton Rouge native Lamar Brown is leaning Texas A&M over LSU right now.
"Haven could follow that route but even more likely is LSU ponies up more money and reconstitutes around getting Haven so it doesn’t happen again. LSU is definitely the favorite to land the five-star QB."
Now, as Haven gears up for his junior campaign in the Bayou State, the teams to monitor are emerging for the top-ranked quarterback in America.
