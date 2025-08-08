LSU Football, Florida Gators and USC Trojans To Host Elite Linebacker for Visits
Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike has cruised up the recruiting rankings this offseason with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit.
The nation's No. 5 linebacker has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, as he continues his rise.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has now locked in multiple game day visits for this fall with the LSU Tigers securing one of their own.
Igwebuike will be in Baton Rouge on October 25 to check in with defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the program for a critical visit.
Along with a trip to see the Tigers, Igwebuike has filled his fall with visits after locking in a complete schedule.
The blue-chip defender will see the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini, according to 247Sports.
LSU will look to retool the linebacker position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Igwebuike emerging as a prospect on the program's radar.
Along with the talented defensive weapon locking in a fall visit, the Tigers have also set an unofficial trip with one of the nation's top tight ends.
The Visitor to Know: Anthony Cartwright
Detroit (Mich.) Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a standout sophomore campaign.
Cartwright, the No. 3 overall prospect in Michigan, comes in as a Top-20 tight end in America with the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of his services.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Cartwright's double-digit scholarship list flaunts a myriad of top programs across the nation, but several are beginning to pique his interest.
That includes Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
LSU had Cartwright in Baton Rouge this summer for a camp event when he took the fields in the Bayou State. From there, the program remained in pursuit.
According to 247Sports, Cartwright has now locked in an unofficial visit to campus for this fall where he will soak in a game day experience on Sept. 13.
LSU will host the Florida Gators that weekend with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals in the Southeastern Conference home opener in Tiger Stadium.
Cartwright has also locked in unofficial visits to see the Michigan State Spartans and Miami Hurricanes on the docket.
LSU is in hot pursuit of a tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Cartwright emerging as a target to know.
