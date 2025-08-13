LSU Football, Florida Gators Emerging as Contenders for Nation's No. 4 Quarterback
Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier remains a top target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Nussmeier, the No. 4 rated quarterback in America, has emerged as one of the top signal-callers in the nation with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit.
The Texas native has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has shined in the Lone Star State as a headliner with all eyes on what's to come heading into his junior campaign this fall.
Nussmeier completed 60 percent of his passes (141-of-235) for 1,939 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions in his first year as a starter in 2024.
Now, he's poised for a breakout season after putting his name on the map as a sophomore.
This summer, Nussmeier spent time traveling across America to check in with the early contenders in his recruitment.
It's no secret Nussmeier, the younger brother of LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, has the LSU Tigers in the mix.
But Nussmeier is evaluating all of his options here.
He visited the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs this offseason as he navigated his recruitment process, according to Rivals.
“This summer I went to LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama for camps and just to be around their campus,” Nussmeier told Rivals. “I like them a lot. I like all of them. I think they’ve made a good impression on me.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program remains a heavy-hitter here as Brian Kelly and Co. look to swing for the fences in Nussmeier's process.
Along with LSU, the Florida Gators are emerging as a contender early in his process.
According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," Florida has a chance to land Nussmeier, but Billy Napier and Co. are also pursuing another top LSU target.
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven sits as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle following a stellar sophomore campaign.
Last fall, the Louisiana native earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year honors after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns.
Haven led his Dunham squad to a 14-1 record along with an appearance in the Division III Select state title game in his second season at the helm of the offense.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
Napier and the Florida Gators are pushing all the right buttons for the Louisiana five-star with multiple predictions being logged in favor of the Southeastern Conference program this week.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have placed picks in favor of the Florida Gators to earn a verbal commitment from Haven.
Does this mean the LSU Tigers could be emerging as an early contender for Nussmeier?
All eyes remain on LSU's pursuit of a quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Nussmeier, Haven, and Louisiana native Peyton Houston remaining three top targets.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.