Lane Kiffin's Contract With LSU Football Puts Him Near Georgia's Kirby Smart's Salary
Lane Kiffin has officially signed his contract with the LSU Tigers to become the next head coach in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.
In a historic move, Kiffin departs Ole Miss amid an 11-1 season with the Rebels on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff this month.
But Kiffin has made his move after hopping on a flight to Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon and making his way to the Bayou State to begin the next chapter of his coaching career.
Ole Miss has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the new full-time head coach of the Rebels where he replaces Kiffin after a messy exit on Sunday.
"You know that this was a very challenging, difficult day. You know, we went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team and, at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that," Kiffin told ESPN's Marty Smith on Sunday.
"I understand that decision and, you know, I just totally wish the team the best of luck.
"Wish that I was coaching, but I understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in and totally respect that. So, you know, just really, really hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”
Now, Kiffin's contract with the LSU Tigers is official where he enters rare territory with the new deal signed.
The new LSU shot-caller has inked a seven-year, $91 million contract with the university where he now joins Georgia's Kirby Smart as the only coaches in college football with an annual salary of at least $13 million.
"The deal includes an 80% buyout if LSU fires him without cause, which would be less than Brian Kelly, but it does not have a mitigation/offset clause," The Baton Rouge Advocate wrote.
Kiffin enters rare territory with his new contract as the LSU Tigers officially land their new head coach to begin a new era in Baton Rouge.
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
