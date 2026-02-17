SEC Rival Emerging as Top Contender for Prized LSU Football, Auburn Tigers Target

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Zayden Gamble continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.

Gamble checks in as a Top-20 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore battling for his commitment after trimming his list to 10 programs in February.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others, across his prep career.

But 10 programs are on his radar after revealing his finalists.

Along with LSU, Gamble has locked in the Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Auburn Tigers as his Top-10 schools.

“Relationships are my number one thing,” Gamble said. “I’m not looking at so much of what school is talking to me, but more so what relationship I have best with the coaches.

Courtesy of Zayden Gamble on X.

"Those schools are standing out because of how much time they are putting into me. Those little graphics go a long way. Taking ten seconds out of your day to text me means something.”

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are quickly emerging as contenders for multiple defensive backs in next year's cycle with Gamble now revealing the Bayou Bengals are firmly on his radar.

But the Florida Gators are serious contenders here with Gamble raving about the hometown program and Jon Sumrall's staff.

Florida is a top contender for 2027 4-star S Zayden Gamble, and the staff has been in daily contact with him.



An official visit with the Gators has now been set, he tells @Swamp_247



“The coaches, the atmosphere and the people. Go Gators.”



➡️: https://t.co/X2RPMMqi0h (VIP) pic.twitter.com/JK8GUfeH81 — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) February 17, 2026

"The energy at Florida without the people there - was still there - and that's what I needed in looking at that school in particular. And the coaches," Gamble said.

"Coach Sumrall, Coach White the DC - those are some great guys in the building. Those guys continue making me want to go back. There's definitely a lot to see from Florida."

Now, Kiffin and Co. will look to put a foot on the gas for the talented defensive back as he gears up for a criitcal offseason in his recruitment.

