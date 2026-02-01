LSU Football, Florida Gators, Ohio State Among Potential Landing Spots for Top OL

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith has narrowed his focus to seven schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers among potential destinations for the high-touted prospect.

Smith, a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others, standing out as of late.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder revealed a Top-12 list of schools last fall with LSU excluded, but now that Kiffin and Co. have arrived in town, the Tigers are back in the race as legit contenders.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions will be a school that is certainly in the thick of it until decision time, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are now firmly in the race.

Kiffin and Co. officially hired former Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach Eric Wolford this offseason where he's developed a relationship with Smith - with the Kentucky program recently cracking his Top-12 schools.

NEWS: 2027 4-star OL Terrance Smith has narrowed his list down to seven schools.



He took three visits this month, he has an OV locked in and here is the latest: https://t.co/VDmyVOF4PP pic.twitter.com/UEre3O0SZ6 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 1, 2026

Now, Kentucky is out with LSU in after announcing his final seven schools on Sunday: LSU, Ohio State, Florida, Rutgers, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Smith made his way to Baton Rouge over the weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers coaching staff with the Bayou Bengals knocking it out of the park.

Less than 12 hours after his trip in town, Smith has now revealed his finalists with the Tigers firmly in the race.

The Top-15 offensive lineman in America was accompanied by multiple elite prospects in town - including the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The #LSU Tigers are currently hosting the No. 1 cornerback in America: Joshua Dobson.



The 5-star defensive back arrived in Baton Rouge last night to begin his multi-day stay in the Bayou State.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Corey Raymond will look to roll out the red carpet… pic.twitter.com/AE66coWdZu — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 30, 2026

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: