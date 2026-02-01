LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Elite OL

Lansdale Catholic (Penn.) four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith made his way down to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

Smith, a Top-15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a myriad of programs with Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee, among others, standing out as of late.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder revealed a Top-12 list of schools last fall with LSU excluded, but with a new-look coaching staff in the Bayou State, the Tigers are now turning up the heat.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions will be a school that is certainly in the thick of it until decision time, but Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals are quickly looking to get in the race.

Kiffin and Co. officially hired former Kentucky Wildcats offensive line coach Eric Wolford this offseason where he's developed a relationship with Smith - with the Kentucky program recently cracking his Top-12 schools.

Once Wolford was hired in Baton Rouge, one of the first offers he dished out was to Smith where he's putting a foot on the gas for the Top-10 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Smith's Top-12 schools consists of Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, Rutgers, North Carolina State, and Syracuse.

Now, LSU is emerging as a school to know after getting Smith down to The Boot following a long trip from Pennsylvania this weekend.

The Tigers coaching staff hosted multiple priority targets over the weekend with the No. 1 cornerback in America also checking in with LSU.

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Dobson checks in as the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's emerged as a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his prep career.

The #LSU Tigers are currently hosting the No. 1 cornerback in America: Joshua Dobson.



The 5-star defensive back arrived in Baton Rouge last night to begin his multi-day stay in the Bayou State.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Corey Raymond will look to roll out the red carpet… pic.twitter.com/AE66coWdZu — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 30, 2026

But Dobson recently shifted his focus to 12 schools after revealing his finalists in September with the Bayou Bengals making the cut.

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Dobson with the program gaining momentum with a critical visit this weekend.

