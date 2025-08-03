LSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans Making Waves on Recruiting Trail
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are red-hot on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program adding another coveted commitment to the 2026 class on Saturday.
The Bayou Bengals reeled in a pledge from Top-10 defensive lineman Deuce Geralds after he chose Kelly's crew over the likes of the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
With Geralds in the fold, LSU now sits with a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with an opportunity to continue building upon the foundation set.
But the LSU Tigers aren't the only program in college football that is scorching hot on the recruiting scene this offseason.
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are dominating the recruiting trail with the No. 1 class in America, accoring to Rivals' Team Rankings.
The Trojans have 32 total commitments to this point.
Along with LSU and USC handling business, it's Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs that are handling business on the recruiting trail.
Smart and Co. are up to 31 total commitments that make up the No. 2 overall class.
LSU remains in elite company heading into a critical month of August on the recruiting trail. Which new Tiger pledges have helped lift the class ranking?
The Recent Commitments: LSU Cruising on "The Trail"
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 10 after going public with the decision.
Brown, the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana, pledged to the hometown Tigers over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch of his process.
For the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, the opportunity to represent his home state and lace up his cleats in Tiger Stadium was the difference-maker leading into the decision.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical offseason after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
Darryus McKinley: No. 3 DL in Louisiana
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley, he revealed via social media on Friday.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
