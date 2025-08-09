LSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs Eyeing Former Texas A&M Aggies Tight End Commit
Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County four-star tight end George Lamons is back on the market after backing off of a commitment to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies in July.
Lamons, the No. 5 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top pass catchers in America with the "Who's Who" of college programs now entering the mix.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has shined in the Peach State with the LSU Tigers emerging as a school to know in his process.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have reached out to the talented prospect.
The elite pass-catcher is being recruited as a wideout by most programs, according to a source, with his potential as a wideout intriguing schools.
Lamons had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense as a sophomore while earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Honors in 2024.
Now, as he transitions into his junior campaign in 2025, he's hit the reset button in his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services.
LSU will look to get the highly-touted Georgia prospect to Baton Rouge this fall for a game day visit with the program's top targets beginning to lock in trips to campus.
This week, Detroit (Mich.) Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright set his unofficial visit date with the LSU Tigers.
Cartwright, the No. 3 overall prospect in Michigan, comes in as a Top-20 tight end in America with the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of his services.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Cartwright's double-digit scholarship list flaunts a myriad of top programs across the nation, but several are beginning to pique his interest.
That includes Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
LSU had Cartwright in Baton Rouge this summer for a camp event when he took the fields in the Bayou State. From there, the program remained in pursuit.
According to 247Sports, Cartwright has now locked in an unofficial visit to campus for this fall where he will soak in a game day experience on Sept. 13.
LSU will host the Florida Gators that weekend with all eyes on the Bayou Bengals in the Southeastern Conference home opener in Tiger Stadium.
