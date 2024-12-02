LSU Football Hoping to Close Out Recruitment of No. 1 CB in America DJ Pickett
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after Brian Kelly and Co. turned up the heat down the stretch.
Pickett, the No. 1 rated defensive back in America, selected LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia, among others.
It's no secret Pickett is one of the hottest names on the recruiting scene at the moment, and with the Early Signing Period kicking off in less than 72 hours, he's at the center of attention.
There remains buzz that the Miami Hurricanes have ramped up their push heading into the final week of Pickett's recruitment, but LSU hasn't blinked. The program made sure to get face time before the NCAA Dead Period went into effect on Sunday at midnight.
Now, he's wrapped up a three-day trip to Baton Rouge.
Pickett made his way to Louisiana on Friday morning to begin a multi-day stay for his final visit prior to Signing Day. He'll put pen to paper with a program on Wednesday.
LSU pulled out all the stops over the 72 hour stay in town. The Tigers' staff rolled out the red carpet, but made sure to bring out a secret weapon: LSU great Patrick Peterson.
LSU Legend Leads Pickett: Patrick Peterson
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond went deep into his bag of tricks during the recruitment of Pickett. He knew it wouldn't be easy to secure his services, so he pulled out the X-factor: Patrick Peterson.
During Pickett's official visit to LSU in early June, Peterson flew down to Louisiana to help lead the recruiting push where he walked side-by-side with Pickett through the Football Operations Building along the way.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native like Pickett, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it became a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it came to on the field offers, but the NIL factor was certainly a pivotal piece in this one.
With heavy-hitters like Oregon and Miami in the mix, LSU has had to pull out all the stops in order to remain an option.
The Buzz: 72 Hours Until Signing Day
After speaking with a source close to Pickett's recruitment, the three-day stay to Baton Rouge checked off all the boxes his camp was looking to have answered.
Pickett's recruitment is certainly one that will have outside factors like NIL, but the impact of LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is critical here. The relationship the two have formed has set the tone; ultimately leading to LSU gaining his commitment in the first place.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision in July. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
Pickett's father echoed the same sentiment in an interview with On3 Sports:
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3 Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
Now, it's crunch time. LSU is in pole position to sign the No. 1 cornerback in America, but the Miami Hurricanes and others certainly will not go down without a fight.
Raymond and Co. received the final face-to-face visit with Pickett after a three-day stay in Baton Rouge, but if there is anything LSU has learned from the Bryce Underwood saga in November, anything can happen down the stretch.
LSU will look to hold onto Pickett's commitment with top-ranked defensive back set to put pen to paper on Wednesday. It'll be a battle, but LSU appears to have the edge 72 hours out.
