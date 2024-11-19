LSU Football Hoping to Keep 2025 Recruiting Class Together, Utilizing Relationships

#LSU currently holds a Top 5 Recruiting Class in America.



The Headliners:

- Bryce Underwood: No. 1 QB

- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB

- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB

- Kade Phillips: Top 5 CB



Now, it’s about holding onto the 2025 class.



"It's important for us to lean on the relationships."