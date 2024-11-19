LSU Football Hoping to Keep 2025 Recruiting Class Together, Utilizing Relationships
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff currently hold a consensus top five recruiting class in America headlined by the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the current cycle, revealed a verbal commitment to the LSU Tigers on Jan. 6 with his pledge jumpstarting a massive run on the recruiting trail.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Kelly and Co. will look to keep the class intact despite a challenging 2024 season.
LSU currently sits with a 6-4 record with three consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
It's no secret the Bayou Bengals have dominated the recruiting trail during the current calendar year after landing commitments from Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Harlem Berry No. 1 RB).
Not to mention an impressive evaluation by LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond after turning up the heat for Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips.
Phillips, who flipped his pledge from the Texas Longhorns to LSU in August, jumped from a four-star prospect to the No. 23 overall recruit in the 2025 class. He's now reached five-star status.
LSU currently holds commitments from four five-stars in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle: Underwood, Pickett, Berry and Phillips.
It's a Top 5 class in America, and with the finish line in sight with the Early Signing Period kicking off on Dec. 4, it's about keeping the class together.
Brian Kelly joined the Paul Finebaum Show on Monday afternoon where he discussed the message the staff is sending to the commitments and how they'll look to keep the class together.
"Certainly any time there are some losses people are going to ask questions. We've been in constant conversation with our recruiting class. If you're just starting to pick up the phone now and talk to them, you're going to lose them," Kelly said.
"We look at all the schools in the SEC. There's going to be additions and deletions in these last couple of weeks and that's just the nature of where we are today with NIL and the revenue-sharing that's coming on board."
One key piece to the puzzle is relationships.
We've entered a new-age where name, image and likeness plays a pivotal role in recruiting, but the relationship aspect is also a prominent figure and Kelly alluded to that during his conversation with Finebaum.
"Relationships are really where this is at the core. If you've got the right relationships, you're going to hold onto your players regardless of the situation," Kelly said. "Does it make it easier if you're winning all of your games? Absolutely. Does it mean it'd be great if you don't have all the chirping because you've had a couple losses? Yes, but it comes with that.
"Now, it's important for us to lean on those relationships and the reason why you came here from the very beginning was to help us win a championship. That's what we'll be talking to our recruits about."
The Early Signing Period is less than 20 days away, and with "Flip Season" in full swing, LSU will be remaining in constant contact with their 2025 commitments in order to hold onto them down the stretch.
Kelly and Co. currently sit with the No. 4 Recruiting Class Ranking in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings. The Industry Rankings weigh all four recruiting services of On3 Sports, 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN.
Now, LSU will look to keep the class intact with the Early Signing Period inching closer in December.
