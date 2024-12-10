LSU Football Hosting Elite Transfer Edge Rusher for Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements on the defensive line this offseason with several targets emerging for the program.
One name to keep tabs on will be Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt as he begins navigating his process after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
Heldt, a standout sophomore for the Boilermakers, burst on the scene in 2024 after a monster second season in West Lafayette.
After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman in 2023, Heldt took that next step and made a name for himself this fall in his second season with Purdue. He logged 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for his squad.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches after breaking out in 2024.
Now, the visits are being lined up with LSU getting a crack at Heldt first. He will visit the Tigers as well as Texas A&M in the coming days, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, with the program searching for defensive line reinforcements.
Kelly and Co. will lose the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson this offseason as they begin the next chapter of their playing careers.
What does that mean for LSU? Hit the portal with force and find immediate impact players this month. That starts with Heldt making his way to Baton Rouge for a visit in the coming days.
But there will be another defensive lineman to keep tabs on.
DE Kameron Olds: Kent State
On Monday, we saw the LSU staff dish out the second Transfer Portal offer after extending a scholarship to Kent State defensive end Kameron Olds.
The fast-rising defensive end prospect wrapped up his third season with the Golden Flashes after accumulating 42 total tackles with six sacks and an interception in 2024.
Olds burst on the scene rather quickly once his name was officially in the portal with the prized transfer hauling in offers from LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Virginia, among others, on Monday.
The Tigers are in the mix for the veteran defender with the program needing to fill the void of both defensive ends Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson off to the NFL.
The defensive line will be a pivotal position group to reconstruct this offseason, but what other group will need help?
A look into a defensive back that LSU has its sights set on.
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
