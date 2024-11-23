LSU Football Hosting Five-Star Florida State Commit, No. 2 IOL in America
Jacksonville (Fla.) five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas will be back in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit to LSU on Saturday, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit plans.
Thomas, the No. 2 ranked interior offensive lineman in America, will make a return trip to the Bayou State with position coach Brad Davis turning up the heat for the coveted prospect.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of the Sunshine State is a player firmly on "flip watch" with both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators swinging for the fences.
Thomas has remained loyal to his Florida State pledge, but with the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, the top programs in the country are swinging for the fences here.
That includes the LSU Tigers.
What will Thomas provide a college program once on campus? On3 Sports provided the scouting report:
“Big-bodied, physical offensive lineman with versatility and one of the higher floors in what is a loaded cycle at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 315 pounds prior to his senior season. Touts elite length with 35.75-inch arms. Has a barrel-chested build with solid weight distribution. Lines up at tackle for his high school but likely has the highest upside as a guard long-term. Very stout at the point of attack. Plays with a strong base and has pop in his hands on contact.
“Detonates defensive linemen and linebackers with his punch. Plays with a physical edge and works to finish blocks. Has good technical ability in pass protection. Held up well in a 1-on-1 matchup against 2024 five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray as a junior. A solid, not overwhelming athlete. Can continue to improve his lateral agility and reactive quickness. Has the skill level to potentially get on the field early in his college career given his strength and battle tested resume.”
Brian Kelly and Co. lost a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Louisiana last weekend after Devin Harper flipped his pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, the program is looking to fill the void with the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Class with a significant push down the stretch.
LSU is in need of good news and getting Thomas on campus is a big get for the program. There will certainly be work needed to be done down the stretch, but to get the coveted target back in The Boot is a significant win.
It isn't the only good news for LSU on Saturday: Five-star LSU commitment Kade Phillips has cancelled his trip to visit with the Texas Longhorns, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The Buzz: Kade Phillips Edition
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August with the move giving the program another coveted defensive back.
Phillips, who's skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings over the last year, committed to LSU as a middle of the pack four-star prospect.
Then, in one of the final recruiting rankings updates, Phillips earned his fifth star and is rated the No. 4 cornerback in America, according to On3 Sports.
He's reached elite status with programs across the country continuing their push for the Lone Star State native.
With the recent news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, it's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place.
Now, programs have begun looking to flip other prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals.
That includes five-star cornerback Kade Phillips.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be visiting Texas this weekend and will remain home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
The Longhorns saw the program in a vulnerable spot, upped the ante for Phillips and ultimately saw the No. 4 cornerback in America remain loyal to the LSU program.
Phillips will now be back in Baton Rouge for the Oklahoma game next weekend in Tiger Stadium.
