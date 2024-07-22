LSU Football Hosting No. 1 Safety in America, Dual-Sport Phenom for Visit
The Tigers will welcome Jonah Williams to campus this weekend, get another crack at the top-ranked prospect.
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will hold their annual Bayou Splash recruiting event this weekend with several of the top targets in both the 2025 and 2026 classes making their way to Baton Rouge.
On Friday, the Tigers will welcome Jonah Williams to town for his second visit to Louisiana this summer.
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for an unofficial visit after taking his official in June.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
This weekend, he'll be accompanied by a myriad of LSU commits, targets and staff members for the annual pool party in "The Boot".
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers will once again have an impressive pitch for the prized target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams has taken his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M and Oregon viewed as the main competition to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences once again.
LSU secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen have kept tabs on one of the best all-around athletes in America as he prepares to make his way to The Boot on Friday.
