LSU Football Hosting No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana for Visit to Baton Rouge

New: Ruston CB Aidan Anding has become a top #LSU target.



Anding will be at the Bayou Splash, and the pitch coming from the Tigers is clear.



"They really want me and are going to continue to do their best to try to get me."



Here's more from Anding. (+) https://t.co/2wFMX8Tr2z pic.twitter.com/yesogBfMas