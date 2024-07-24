LSU Football Hosting No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana for Visit to Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will host one of Louisiana's top prospects this weekend with coveted cornerback Aidan Anding making his way to campus on Friday.
Anding, the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the Bayou State, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push with significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
LSU Tigers On SI will likely log a prediction for the Tigers to win out here for Anding's services once the dust settles with the Tigers getting him on campus on Friday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting expert Billy Embody place a prediction in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star.
The LSU staff will host its annual Bayou Splash recruiting event on Friday with the Tigers hosting several of the top prospects in America.
As it stands, LSU lost a commitment from Jaboree Antoine (who committed to Miami on Saturday), but they'll turn up the heat down the stretch in hopes of regaining his pledge.
Kelly and Co. will look to retool the secondary over the next few months, and after landing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America (DJ Pickett), LSU is trending in the right direction.
Along with Anding making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend, the Bayou Bengals will also bring in one of the top overall athletes in the 2025 class with Jonah Williams heading to The Boot.
Jonah Williams: No. 1 Safety in America
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for an unofficial visit after taking his official in June.
He's at the top of Kelly and Co.'s "must haves" in the current recruiting class with LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen turning up the heat for the sought-after defensive back.
This weekend, he'll be accompanied by a myriad of LSU commits, targets and staff members for the annual pool party in "The Boot".
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also viewed as a coveted target on the diamond as well.
Williams is one of the top baseball prospects in the Lone Star State and has both football and baseball on his mind at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took his official visit to LSU in June where he had the opportunity to check out both programs once on campus.
Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson provided their pitch with Williams taking a photoshoot sporting both uniforms.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers will once again have an impressive pitch for the prized target.
