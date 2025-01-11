LSU Football Hosting SEC Tight End Transfer for a Visit to Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the midst of a busy week on the recruiting trail after bringing in a trio of targets via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers hosted Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott earlier this week with the coveted transfer making his way to Baton Rouge on Monday evening.
Following a two-night stay, the LSU staff then shifted focus by bringing in North Carolina State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley for a visit to town on Wednesday.
But LSU remains active in the Transfer Portal with a third priority target in Baton Rouge this week.
With the departures of Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal), the program has hit the recruiting trail with force when it comes to adding impactful tight ends.
LSU signed JD LaFleur, the top-ranked tight in in Louisiana, along with Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp in December.
Sharp is coming off of a year after leading the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) in 2024.
Look for the SEC transfer to come in and be a versatile piece for the LSU offense in both the receiving and blocking game. Brian Kelly raved about his physicality in the run-game. It'll be how he's used most in 2025.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said in December.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well."
Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur will join returning piece Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next season, but the program is looking for an additional body.
Now, the LSU staff has found its next target: Texas A&M transfer Donovan Green.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder totaled 22 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns across three seasons in College Station.
Green appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Aggies with his production coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 that sidelined him for most of the season. He totaled 41 snaps in 2024.
The Tigers are hoping Green can return to his true freshman form after injury in 2023 and a down year in 2024.
The Texas A&M transfer arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin a multi-day stay, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
The Wednesday Visitor: NC State's Tamarcus Cooley
North Carolina State defensive back Tamarcus Cooley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after one season with the Wolfpack in 2024.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an instant impact caliber player that has multiple Southeastern Conference programs in his ear as it currently stands. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
Now, he'll look for his third school with multiple premier programs reaching out. That includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Cooley checked in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and Monday to begin his Transfer Portal process, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the initial visit.
Following a trip with Kiffin and the Rebels, Cooley took a day to decompress before heading to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, which was a day earlier than he was expected in town.
Cooley was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a trip with the program that currently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America. Instead, he arrived a day early after making his way to campus on Wednesday evening.
The coveted ACC transfer was in for a two-day stay with the LSU program after arriving in town on Wednesday.
After a visit with LSU, Cooley has visits scheduled to Missouri on Friday and Kentucky on Saturday to round out his schedule. Zenitz of 247Sports reported the visit schedule.
But there could be changes to his visit schedule.
LSU will look to remain in the mix for the coveted defensive back. He's a player that is a "must-get" for the program with a lack of depth in the safety room.
Cooley is as versatile as they come in the defensive backfield. He's thrived in the nickel role and can become an immediate impact piece for the Tigers in 2025.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
