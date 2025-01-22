LSU Football in Contact With Five-Star Texas Longhorns Quarterback Commit
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene despite verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns in June.
Bell went public with a decision after taking several visits over the summer with the LSU Tigers receiving one as well.
It's no secret LSU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is a recruiting guru, and despite missing on Bell over the summer, he remains in his ear.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Sunshine State ranks as the No. 4 quarterback in America with an offer list that includes the "Who's Who" of college football.
LSU, Alabama, Texas and most recently Georgia have all extended scholarships to Bell throughout his process on the recruiting scene.
Bell is the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, and despite handling business on the court, his bread and butter is on the gridiron.
“My dad always encouraged me to play all sports so I could figure out what I liked the best,” Bell told Sports Illustrated prior to his junior season. “I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger. My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not.
"I always liked both football and basketball growing up. My family are big football fans. My grandfather played wide receiver in college and worked in the athletic department at the University of Miami when they were winning national championships. I put on pads for the first time when I was in third grade, and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
After throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in high school, it was clear football was his calling with multiple Power Four schools turning up the heat for his services.
The Texas Longhorns hold the commitment, but LSU and Georgia remain in his ear, according to On3 Sports' Chad Simmons.
LSU's quarterback room currently consists of returning starter Garrett Nussmeier alongside backups Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley.
Van Buren transferred to LSU in December after one season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he started in double-digit games in Starkville during the 2024 season.
The addition of the SEC signal-caller quickly became a development in Baton Rouge with the heir apparent to Nussmeier now on roster.
But it hasn't stopped the program from turning up the heat for 2026 signal-callers.
Brian Kelly and Co. did not sign a 2025 quarterback after Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines in November.
Instead, the program utilized the resources necessary to add both Van Buren and double-digit signees via the Transfer Portal.
Now, with the 2025 Recruiting Cycle in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted focus to 2026 with multiple quarterbacks on their Big Board. That includes Bell.
He's a hard commitment to the Texas Longhorns as it stands, but programs like LSU and Georgia will certainly push until the buzzer for a player of his caliber.
LSU holds a Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class in America and the No. 2 class in the Southeastern Conference as it currently stands.
Heading into the offseason, the program will look to bolster the class with a myriad of coveted prospects right down the road in Louisiana stealing headlines.
