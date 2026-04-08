LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels Enter Recruiting Battle for Elite Recruit

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has narrowed his focus to five schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers piquing his interest after landing among his finalists.

Moss checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in Mississippi with schools across America fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Evaluators continue salivating over the potential of Moss after three consecutive strong seasons of high school ball - preparing to take that next step ahead of his final season in Jackson.

"Burly tackle with a wide base that excels as a down blocker with his force. Added almost 80 pounds to a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-5 between his freshman and junior seasons and now tips the scales at well over 300 pounds. Shoots out of stance with some unexpected twitch. Bends more at the waist, but can get underneath opponents," 247Sports wrote of Moss.

Now, Moss has narrowed his focus to LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Oregon Ducks with the handful of programs piquing his interest.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers hosted the No. 3 offensive lineman in America on Saturday: Caden Moss.



The 6’4, 295-pounder checks in as the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi with Kiffin and Co. turning up the heat this offseason.



Now, a visit to Baton Rouge and time with the staff: pic.twitter.com/Wwl5qinSwe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 29, 2026

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are on his radar after Moss made his way to Baton Rouge just weeks ago for an unofficial visit with the program.

“LSU brought in Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford), who has been around a lot of NFL talent and coached in the NFL for a period of time. He’s a great teacher from what I heard and saw, and he knows how to develop his guys,” Moss told Rivals after trimming his list.

“Playing for LSU, there are some great guys and a great staff over there. I have a relationship with a lot of the guys at Ole Miss. I’m ready to keep this train moving and keep building this relationship.”

Now, all eyes are on Moss with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi will take an official visit to campus this month.

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