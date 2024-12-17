LSU Football Lands Commitment From Former Florida State Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Florida State transfer Destyn Hill, according to multiple reports on Tuesday morning.
Hill, a former Top-100 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting cycle, returns home after a stint with the Seminoles.
"It's a big support system, a bigger opportunity to get better with more resources, and the main thing – it's all about getting better and getting one step closer to the NFL," Hill said of his decision. "I'm going to WRU."
A 2021 recruit, Hill did not enroll with Florida State until 2023 where he made things official with the program. Across two seasons with the Seminoles, he reeled in six receptions for 87 yards with an 14.5 yards per catch average. He will have multiple years of eligibility remaining with LSU.
It's a move that Kelly and Co. feel will have tremendous upside. Hill was one of the top prospects in Louisiana out of high school and was former teammates with current LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
Hill is a speedster that immediately provides LSU with a player that can take the top off of a defense.
Once the former Florida State wideout's name was in the portal, LSU was immediately linked to the transfer with a high ceiling. Now, the Louisiana native returns home after a rollercoaster college career this point.
LSU has now reeled in commitments from a pair of wideouts with Hill joining Kentucky transfer Barion Brown.
The First Signee: Barion Brown
Barion Brown... This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency. Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years. Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Kelly's Thoughts: "Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said on Monday.
