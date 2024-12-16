LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 2 Cornerback in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, he revealed via social media on Monday afternoon.
Delane, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, shuts down his recruitment after a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.
It's a monster get for Kelly and Co. with Delane's ability to play multiple spots in the defensive backfield with a proven track record.
In three seasons with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
During his tenure with the program, he received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Now, after lighting it up in the ACC, Delane will head to Baton Rouge with the opportunity to become a Day 1 starter for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
Delane is the second transfer cornerback the Tigers have landed this offseason after the program brought in Florida defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson.
The Defensive Back Signee: Ja'Keem Jackson
Ja'Keem Jackson... Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU. He comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups. A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.
The Other Monday Commitment: Florida's Jack Pyburn
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff landed a commitment from Florida transfer Jack Pyburn on Monday, he announced via social media.
Pyburn, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators.
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Now, Sunshine State native heads to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Billy Napier's program in Gainesville.
