LSU Football Lands Commitment From No. 2 Rated Offensive Lineman in Mississippi
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, among several others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
The Magnolia State native was in Baton Rouge for an official visit last month with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons for Cooley with the program surpassing both Ole Miss and Alabama in his process.
Now, the coveted offensive lineman gone public with a commitment to the Bayou Bengals with the program striking once again on the recruiting trail.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers now hold commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi with Cooley joining Emanuel Tucker as the pair of Magnolia State commits.
Along with the pair of Mississippi offensive linemen on board, LSU holds a pledge from the No. 1 rated wideout in America, Tristen Keys, another native of the state.
With the trio of Mississippi natives on board, all attention shifts to the fourth border-state prospect, Jase Mathews.
The four-star wideout is rated as the No. 3 receiver in America with the LSU Tigers beginning to intensify their pursuit.
Kelly and Co. hold the No. 5 rated Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the Bayou Bengals securing Cooley on July 4.
