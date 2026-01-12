LSU Football Lands Commitment From Promising SEC Transfer Offensive Lineman

Kentucky offensive lineman Darrin Strey has signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after taking a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-7, 322-pound Michigan native signed with the Kentucky program as a Top-35 offensive tackle in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.

LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford joined Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge last month after a stint in Lexington with the Wildcats where he now brings in one of his former recruits to join the program.

Strey checks in as a talented offensive tackle - and with the LSU Tigers eyeing reinforcements in the trenches - the Kentucky transfer has emerged as a critical addition.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Kentucky offensive lineman Darrin Strey.



The 6’7, 322-pounder follows Eric Wolford from Lexington and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.



Strey checked in as a Top-50 OT in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.



Big addition. pic.twitter.com/WzGhYzH4eb — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (1):

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (8):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: