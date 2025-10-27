LSU Football Lands Commitment From Top-10 WR in Louisiana Amid Brian Kelly Firing
Tullos (La.) Tiago High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. has flipped his commitment from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.
Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, quickly becomes the first pledge following the news of Brian Kelly being fired by LSU on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the Bayou State with the LSU Tigers officially extending an offer over the weekend while on a visit.
Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment to suit up for the hometown program where he joins a talented receiving corps in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The coveted pass-catcher joins Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and Kenny Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in the Bayou State, as the trio of commitments at the receiver position.
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in March after going public with his decision.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown school over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Now, the LSU Tigers are getting back on track with the first commitment following Brian Kelly's departure from Baton Rouge.
