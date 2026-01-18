LSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Louisiana Cornerback Following Visit

Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw three-star safety Jackson Williams has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as a late addition to the 2026 Recruiting Class, he revealed via social media on Sunday.

Williams checks in as a Top-50 prospect in Louisiana with the LSU Tigers earning his commitment over the likes of the Tulane Green Wave, Florida State Seminoles, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back made his way to Baton Rouge over the weekend for an official visit where Kiffin and Co. ultimately knocked it out the park to land his pledge.

Williams was previously committed in-state to the Tulane Green Wave prior to Jon Sumrall's departure to take the job at Florida.

He then signed with Washington State, but was released after the coaching change in Pullman recently where the LSU Tigers then swooped in to land his services.

LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class has landed two late additions with Williams joining Florida native Emari Peterson signing with the program this week.

Peterson checks in as a Top-100 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will be a late addition to the program's haul that already signed with the program in December.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder backed off of a commitment to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 30 where his process quickly saw schools intensify their pursuits as he hit the reset button.

The Sunshine State native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida Atlantic Owls, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Cincinnati Bearcats, among others, across his recruitment process, but it's the LSU Tigers that win out down the stretch.

Peterson is an under-the-radar prospect - checking in as the No. 1,159 ranked prospect in America with secondary coach Corey Raymond seeing potential in the youngster.

Kiffin and Co. have seen the scholarship count go up to 105 players heading into the 2026 season where the program can take more "risks" in adding to the program, but there is a belief that Peterson can outplay his ranking.

More LSU News:

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision

LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild

LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Join the Community: