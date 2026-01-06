LSU Football Lands Top-10 Defensive Lineman, Elite Clemson Tigers Transfer in Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Stephiylan Green after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media.

Green checks in as the No. 6 rated defensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. locking in his services after a trip to the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he logged 18 total tackles and a pass breakup along a strong Clemson defensive front.

The Rome (Ga.) native spent a pair of seasons under Dabo Swinney and Co. at Clemson where he will now make his way to Baton Rouge with two years of eligibility remaining under his belt.

Green is the second Top-100 commitment via the Transfer Portal for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Tuesday with the program also landing Boise State safety Ty Benefield.

Benefield checks in as the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. immediately boosting the secondary after landing his services.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad.

LSU is in the midst of a strong run of both adding and retaining defensive backs this offseason with safeties Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley revealing intentions of remaining Baton Rouge along with cornerbacks PJ Woodland and DJ Pickett announcing their returns as well.

Now, the trenches also receive a boost with Green revealing his decision to join the LSU Tigers for the 2026 season over a slew of potential suitors.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Building a Championship Roster

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

