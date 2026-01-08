LSU Football Lands First Transfer Offensive Lineman With Latest Prized Commitment

North Carolina Central offensive lineman Ja'Quan Sprinkle is heading to Baton Rouge after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Thursday afternoon, he announced via social media.

Sprinkle is a versatile piece in the trenches where he can play both the guard/tackle spot along an offensive line that is in the midst of a complete rebuild after losing seven members to the NCAA Transfer Portal this month.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was named to the Second-Team All-MEAC after a standout 2025 campaign where he made the move to hit the free agent market - committing to the LSU Tigers just days later.

Sprinkle played in 27 games across two seasons with the Eagles and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers after making his move official via social media on Thursday.

The North Carolina Central offensive line helped produce a rushing attack that went for for 149 yards per game along with 4.3 yards per carry across the 2025 season - allowing just three sacks with Sprinkle paving the way in the trenches.

News: #LSU has landed a commitment from NC Central offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle.



The 6’3, 295-pounder played in 27 games with the Eagles and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Lane Kiffin and Co. add the talented offensive lineman to the 2025 portal haul. pic.twitter.com/tZvDTQ1l5b — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 8, 2026

Now, the FCS stud leads the way as the first offensive line commit in this year's Transfer Portal haul with the LSU Tigers in need of a minimum of five newcomers via the free agent market this month.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Micah DeBose will be in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a visit to LSU, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI - 104.5 ESPN first to report - as another talented prospect checks in with the program.

DeBose is coming off of his true freshman campaign in Tuscaloosa after signing with the Crimson Tide as a four-star, Top-20 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pounder took a redshirt year in his lone season with Alabama where he now enters the NCAA Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

News: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers will host Alabama freshman offensive lineman Micah DeBose for a visit today, @MattMoscona reports.



The Crimson Tide transfer checks in as a Top-20 IOL in the Transfer Portal.



LSU was a finalist for the 6’5, 319-pounder out of high school. pic.twitter.com/KnZ8mx8vc2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 8, 2026

LSU remains in search of reinforcements in the trenches with the Tigers losing seven offensive linemen from the 2025 roster to the Transfer Portal.

Now, a high-profile transfer is set to be in Baton Rouge for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. looking to seal the deal with the talented prospect that had LSU among his finalists out of high school.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: