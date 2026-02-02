LSU Football Targeting Fast-Rising Transfer Amid Battle With Alabama and Auburn

Georgia Military College offensive lineman Adrian Lamb made his way to Baton Rouge (La.) this past weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as his recruitment process heats up.

Lamb checks in as a Top-30 offensive lineman at the JUCO level with multiple Southeastern Conference programs extending offers his way after a standout redshirt-freshman campaign in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound South Carolina native has earned scholarships from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, as he works through his recruitment process.

Lamb will be a May graduate with LSU looking to bring in more talent following Spring Camp with the Georgia Military College standout emerging as a name to know.

LSU isn't shying away from casting a wide net on the recruiting scene with offers galore being dished out at the high school ranks - as well as the JUCO level - with Lamb earning one on Monday after his visit to town.

Courtesy of Adrian Lamb on X.

LSU received the final visit of Lamb's recruitment process this past weekend with the NCAA Dead Period kicking in on Sunday night.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford has quickly intensified his pursuit for the talented JUCO transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining after hosting him for a trip to Baton Rouge and extending an offer in-person.

Kiffin and Co. have brought in multiple offensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with eight coming from the free agent market and one through the JUCO level.

Offensive Line Additions (9):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

Jordan Seaton - 6'5, 330 pounds - Colorado Buffaloes

Now, all eyes are on Lamb amid a rigorous battle with offers on the table from the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Alabama Crimson Tide as it currently stands.

