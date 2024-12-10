LSU Football Linked to Big Ten Offensive Lineman Josh Thompson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements in the trenches this offseason with multiple offensive linemen set to depart Baton Rouge in the coming weeks.
LSU left guard Will Campbell has already revealed his intentions to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft while Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger are out of eligibility.
With three starters from the 2024 season gone, not to mention the pending decision from right tackle Emery Jones, it's left the offensive line in a rather weak position for 2025.
With three starters from this fall departing the program, LSU has begun evaluating options via the NCAA Transfer Portal with one target looking to visit the program.
Offensive Line Target Emerges: Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson will be a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star left tackle Will Campbell to the 2025 NFL Draft. The hope is that the Tigers can hold onto starting right tackle Emery Jones and return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
The Tigers will lose three starters in total on the offensive line, as it currently stands, with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU will be involved in Thompson's portal process in hopes of securing the coveted offensive lineman this offseason, but he will be at the top of many programs' Big Boards. The Michigan Wolverines appear to be a heavy-hitter here. Thompson is a Michigan native.
Visit in the Works:
Thompson will check in with a slew of schools before a decision is made, according to 247Sports, with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State set to receive one. From there, LSU will also look to get the elite guard in town to Baton Rouge.
It'll be a busy stretch over the next two weeks for the Big Ten's second-highest graded offensive lineman in 2024. Look for Auburn and Tennessee to also get a visit.
That would mean that Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU and Tennessee, among others, will get face-time with the high-rated transfer lineman.
LSU's visit date is yet to be determined, but according to multiple reports from both On3 Sports and 247Sports, the Tigers will look to get one by the end of next week.
There will also be another visitor to keep tabs on in the coming days.
DE Will Heldt: Purdue
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements on the defensive line this offseason with several targets emerging for the program.
One name to keep tabs on will be Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt as he begins navigating his process after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
Heldt, a standout sophomore for the Boilermakers, burst on the scene in 2024 after a monster second season in West Lafayette.
After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman in 2023, Heldt took that next step and made a name for himself this fall in his second season with Purdue. He logged 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for his squad.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches after breaking out in 2024.
Now, the visits are being lined up with LSU getting a crack at Heldt first. He will visit the Tigers as well as Texas A&M in the coming days, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, with the program searching for defensive line reinforcements.
Kelly and Co. will lose the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson this offseason as they begin the next chapter of their playing careers.
What does that mean for LSU? Hit the portal with force and find immediate impact players this month. That starts with Heldt making his way to Baton Rouge for a visit in the coming days.
